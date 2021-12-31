Freeda Miles Weeks, 91, resident of Woodlawn Road, widow of David Lee Weeks, passed away Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Self Regional Healthcare.

Born December 17, 1930, in Dubin, VA., she was a daughter of the late Roy L. and Grace Young Miles. Mrs. Weeks was a graduate of Greenwood High School and retired from Belk.

She was a member of St. Mark United Methodist Church.

Surviving are her son, Chris (Tracey) Weeks of Greenwood; two grandsons, Christopher Weeks and Elic Weeks; two sisters, Daphine Dilleshaw and Lena Brooks; niece, Jamie Brooks and nephew, Stan Brooks.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1 pm on Monday from the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Steve Brown officiating.

Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6-7:30 Sunday evening.

Pallbearers will be Al Jones, Scott Gabona, Don Moore, James Parris, Charles Haralson, Stan Brooks and Ted McNalley.

For online condolences, please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com

Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Weeks family

Tags