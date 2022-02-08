Fredrick Donald Phillips

Fredrick Donald Phillips, 84, resident of Greenwood, husband of Betty McKee Phillips, passed away Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at Wesley Commons.

Born April 10, 1937, in Greenville, he was a son of the late John Dennis Phillips and Doris Abercrombie Rice. He was a 1954 graduate of Iva High School, was a US Navy Veteran and was retired as a foreman from Monsanto.

A member and former deacon and bus driver of Woodfields Baptist Church, he was also a member of the Jack Sizemore Sunday School Class and as he was an avid fisherman and was a member of the Greenwood Bassmasters.

Surviving in addition to his wife of 66 years are three sons, Steve and wife Karen Phillips of Columbia, Jeffrey and wife Alethea Phillips and Gregg and wife Michele Phillips, all of Greenwood; two brothers, Jerry Phillips of Waterloo and David Rice of Florida; five sisters, Jackie (Bill) Smith, Linda Bennett, Kitty (Steve) Ball, Sherri (Robert) Cash, all of Greenville and Carol (Jim) Whitfield of Clinton, Mississippi; three grandchildren, Jon (Carmen) Phillips, Jessica (Steven) Walden and Landon Phillips; and four great-grandchildren, Davis Phillips, Emma Phillips, Jackson Walden and Reagan Walden.

Funeral services will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Thursday at the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Jon Hyatt officiating. Burial will follow in Oakbrook Memorial Park.

Pallbearers will be Johnny Phillips, John Day, Tommy Gortney, Danny Ivey, Robert Scott, Randy Miles and Travis Poore.

The family is at the home and will receive friends at the funeral home from 1 to 2 Thursday afternoon.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Woodfields Baptist Church, Capital Improvement Fund, 1708 Marshall Road, Greenwood, SC 29646.

For online condolences, please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com.

Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services Is assisting the Phillips family with arrangements.

Tags