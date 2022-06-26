Frederick William Bassett

Frederick William Bassett, 87, died June 24 at his home in Greenwood.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leon Frederick Bassett and Mary Izora Barsh Bassett, and his wife of 61 years, Peggy Roberts Bassett.

An Alabama native, Fred earned four academic degrees including a Ph.D. in Biblical Literature from Emory University. During a 21-year tenure at Limestone College, he served as Professor of Religion and Philosophy, Chair of the Division of Humanities, and Vice-President for Institutional Advancement. He then enjoyed a 21-year residency at Hilton Head Island where he served as executive director of the Hilton Head College Center and director of Hilton Head Horizons, an elder hostel program.

In retirement, he moved to Greenwood to be closer to his grandchildren. He was an avid supporter of the Greenwood Arts Center and the public library. He was a member of several local writers’ groups and book clubs, including one at First Baptist Church where he was a member. In the latter half of his life, Fred became an accomplished author and poet. He is the author of two books of “found poetry” that he created from Biblical lyrics, “Awake My Heart: Psalms for Life” and “Love: The Song of Songs.”

He published hundreds of poems in dozens of literary journals and had two books of poetry, “The Horse Dreamer” and “The Old Stoic Faces the Mirror: A Life in Poems.” In 2022, he released “A Time to Love Anew,” a trilogy of semi-autobiographical novels.

He was generous with his time and encouragement of writers of all experience and ability. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather and was loved by family and friends who will miss him greatly.

He is survived by six siblings, Martha Pollard, Lynda Anderson, Paul Bassett, Kathy Roberts, John Bassett, and Joan Ray, his sons Michael and Jonathan (Lori), and his grandchildren Lucas and Ella.

A memorial service will be held Tuesday, July 5, at 2 p.m. in the chapel at First Baptist Church of Greenwood. The family will receive friends in the parlor immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to any charitable institution including the Dr. Benjamin E. Mays Endowment or First Baptist Church of Greenwood.