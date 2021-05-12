Frederick Payne Jennings, 43, of 115 Redwood Street, Greenwood, entered into eternal rest on May 10, 2021 at Doctor's Hospital in Augusta, GA. He was born in Greenwood County January 5, 1978, a son of Rufus Jennings and Linda "Cookie" Chamberlain. He was a member of Morris Chapel Baptist Church. He attended Northside Junior High School and Greenwood High School, where he was active in sports.
Surviving is his mother, Linda "Cookie" Chamberlain of the home; his father, Rufus Sheila) Jennings of Augusta, GA; three brothers, Zachary Woolridge of McCormick, SC, Rufus Jennings, Jr. and Brandon Sanders of Augusta, GA; five sisters, Portia (Patrick) Briggs of Greenwood, Valerie Thomas of Columbia, SC , Jessica Jennings, Asia Jennings and April Sanders, all of Augusta, GA; four aunts, Deborah (Fred) Pearson of Greenville, SC, Janie Yeldell of McCormick, SC ,and Mary Mims of Albamarle, NC, and Lillie Swearinger of Washington, DC; one niece, Deanna Boyles; two nephews, Dalen and Donovan Boyles and a great niece, Imani Brown, all reared in the home.
Services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Faith Christian Center Church, 400 Cross Street, Greenwood, with Rev. Arnette Walls officiating. Burial will be in Zion Chapel AME Church Cemetery, McCormick. SC. Mr. Jennings will be placed in the church at 1 p.m.
Public viewing will be from 1- 6 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
The family is at the home.
Percival Tompkins funeral Home is honored to serve the Chamberlain/Payne/Jennings families.