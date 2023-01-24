Fred Ronald "Ron" Simmons, 75, resident of Saddle Hill Road, husband of Jacqueline "Jackie" King Simmons, passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023, at his home after a long battle with cancer.

Born March 2, 1947, in Greenwood, SC, he was a son of Fred J. and Sara Burdette Simmons. A 1965, graduate of Greenwood High School, graduate from Piedmont Technical College, and a 1977 graduate of Lander University. He was an United States Airforce Veteran and was a crew chief for a C-130 and was active duty for 3 1/2 years. Ron loved car shows, traveling, reading, and spending time with his grandkids, family, and his military friends. He was owner and operator of Star Fort Enterprises and was an avid Gamecock fan.

Tags