Fred Ronald "Ron" Simmons, 75, resident of Saddle Hill Road, husband of Jacqueline "Jackie" King Simmons, passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023, at his home after a long battle with cancer.
Born March 2, 1947, in Greenwood, SC, he was a son of Fred J. and Sara Burdette Simmons. A 1965, graduate of Greenwood High School, graduate from Piedmont Technical College, and a 1977 graduate of Lander University. He was an United States Airforce Veteran and was a crew chief for a C-130 and was active duty for 3 1/2 years. Ron loved car shows, traveling, reading, and spending time with his grandkids, family, and his military friends. He was owner and operator of Star Fort Enterprises and was an avid Gamecock fan.
He was a member of Harris Baptist Church and the Co-Ed 3 Sunday School Class.
Surviving in addition to his wife of the home are a daughter, Leslie S. Hayes (Stephen) of Simpsonville; two grandchildren, Jada and Maelyn Hayes; a sister, Diane S. Langley of Greenwood; a brother, Barry Simmons of Greenwood; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Thursday at Blyth Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Frank Thomas officiating.
Burial will follow at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Wayne Bartley, Scott Bledsoe, Brad Stroble, Jonathan Creswell, Mike Carruth, Greg Simmons.
Honorary pallbearers will be Perry Goldman, Bobby Woods, Greg Moon, Ricky Arnold, Jimmy King, and Dusty Strickland.
The family is the home and will receive friends 1-2 Thursday afternoon at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Harris Baptist Church Building Fund, 300 Center Street Greenwood, SC 29649 or to Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 West Alexander Avenue Greenwood, SC 29646.