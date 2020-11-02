Fred O. Deal III, 50, resident of Callison Highway, husband of Alison Long Deal, passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020, as he was doing one of his favorite pasttimes, deer hunting.
Born May 24, 1970, in Greenwood, he was a son of Lena Reed Deal and the late Fred O. Deal, Jr. He was a 1988 graduate of Greenwood High School, attended Newberry College and was a 1993 graduate of Lander University. He was the parts manager for Gary Russ Chevrolet/Cadillac and was previously employed as a State Trooper with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
A member of South Main Baptist Church, he was also a member of the Risinger/Hudson Sunday School Class. He previously attended Bold Spring Baptist Church. He was a big, gentle, kind hearted person with an infectious smile, who loved giving and receiving hugs, hunting, camping at the beach, and cooking, even creating his own cooking business, Squealin' While Grillin'.
Surviving in addition to his wife of 25 years are a son, Reed Deal of the home; his mother, Lena Reed Deal of Greenwood; a brother, Joseph C. (Cheryl) Deal of Ninety Six; his mother and father-in-law, Heber and Margaret Long of Newberry; two brothers-in-law, Josh Long and Will and wife Kelly Long, all of Newberry; a sister-in-law, Margaret Ann (Todd) Hipp of Saluda; nieces, Jessica Deal (Benji) Baker and Emily Deal (Doug) Hall.
Funeral services will be conducted 3 p.m. Thursday, using current CDC Guidelines regarding social distancing at South Main Baptist Church, with Dr. Toby Frost and Rev. Andy Roberson officiating.
Pallbearers will be Doug Hall, Benji Baker, Josh Long, Will Long, Dickie Gardner, Jeremiah Owings, Brad Goff and Heber Long.
Honorary escort will be Craig Opperman.
The family is at the home on the Callison Highway and will receive friends in the Connecting Place at South Main Baptist Church from 1:30-3 p.m. Thursday afternoon.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to South Main Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1093, Greenwood, SC 29648.
For online condolences please www.blythfuneralhome.com.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Deal family with arrangements.