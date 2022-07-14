Fred Harvley

NINETY SIX — Fred H. Harvley, 94, of Kate Fowler Road, Ninety Six, died Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born in Greenwood, he was a son of the late Fred Otto Harvley and Frances Lucille Wells Fulmer. Fred was a US Army Air Corps veteran of World War II. He enjoyed dabbling in antiques, but his passions were playing music and ancestry research, or as Fred said, "digging up bones". He taught himself to play all instruments, but any kind of guitar was his favorite. Fred went on to play at the Grand Old Opry with Hank Williams, Sr.
Fred is survived by his children, Susan, Sharon, Yvonne, Ricky and Lisa (John); a brother, James Robert "Bob" Harvley (Ramona); his significant other, Lorraine Stewart; 14 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren and eight great-great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Geraldine Garrett and a brother, Ray Harvley.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday at the Harley Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Randy Ouzts officiating. Burial, with military honors, will follow at First Mt. Moriah Baptist Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Randy Harvley, David Harvley, Rusty Harvley, Josh Garrett, Ronnie Garrett and Vernon Keenon of Vernon's Auto Repair.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 6-8 p.m.
