DUE WEST — Fred E. Miller, age 82, of 47 Miller Lane, Due West, SC, passed Tuesday at his home beside his loving wife and family. He was born in Abbeville County and was the son of the late Andrew Miller and Gladys Pruitt Miller. He was a member of Mt. Lebanon AME Church and serviced in the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Army. Survivors include his wife Bernice Miller of the home, one son Mark (Phyllis) Miller of Greer SC, one daughter Delores Wright of Georgia, three sisters Martha Frasier, Brenda Byers, both of Due West, SC, and Margaret Jenkins of Belton, SC, 4 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.
Graveside services will be held Saturday 11 a.m. at Oakbrook Memorial Park. The family is at the home. Holloway's Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.hollowaysfuneralhome.com