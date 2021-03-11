Fred David Ross, 82, resident of Pin Oak Drive, husband of Toni Payne Ross, passed away Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
Born November 9, 1938, in Ninety Six, he was a son of the late Fred D. and Hazel Freda Fennell Ross. He was a 1957 graduate of Calhoun Falls High School, where he excelled as a sportsman and athlete and was awarded for two consecutive years the Sportsmanship Award. He played most sports including baseball, being drafted to play for the Baltimore Orioles and the St. Louis Cardinals. He retired from CSX (formerly Seaboard) Railroad. David was previously employed with Monsanto and served with the SC National Guard for several years.
He was a member of St. Mark United Methodist Church and will be remembered for passing out candy before services. David was an avid golfer, hunter and sportsman in general.
Surviving in addition to his wife of 64 years are two sons, Michael D. Ross of Greenwood and Gregory S. and wife Mary Lynn Ross of Charleston; two sisters, Jean Gilmer of Greenwood and Carol Putnam of Oak Island, NC; three grandchildren, Kathryn R. and husband Joseph Bush of Providence, RI, Sara Bowes and husband Ryan Sutera of Clearwater, FL, and Grayson S. Ross of Charleston; five great-grandchildren, Judah Bush, Ginny Lynn Bush, Ellis Bush, David Bush and Madalyn Sutera.
He was predeceased by two brothers, Wilton K. "Buddy" Ross and Frankie Ross; and a sister, Joan Christley Ross.
Memorial services will be conducted 2 p.m. Saturday at St. Mark United Methodist Church, with Rev. Steve Brown officiating. Private inurnment will be in Oakbrook Memorial Park.
The family is at the home in Hampton Trace and will receive friends in the church social hall from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Saturday, before the service.
In lieu of flowers memorial may be made to St. Mark United Methodist Church, 550 Highway 72 Bypass, NW, Greenwood, SC 29649, or to Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646, or to the Greater Greenwood United Ministries, 1404 Edgefield Street, Greenwood, SC 29646.
For online condolences, please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Ross family.