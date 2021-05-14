Harold Frederick Curren, 77, of Harborside near Greenwood, South Carolina passed away Thursday, May 13, 2021 at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born in Galion, Ohio, Fred was the son of the late Harold William Curren and Erma Carrie (Gerhart) Curren. He was a graduate of high Galion High School and the North Central Technical College, which now forms the OSU Mansfield campus. He worked for Cooper Bessemer, later acquired by Rolls-Royce, retiring from Rolls-Royce in 2014 as a Project Manager with 50 years of service.
Fred earned registration in Ohio as a Professional Engineer (Mechanical) via examination, and in Pennsylvania and Arizona through reciprocity. Not bad for a GHS metal shop boy.
Fred loved his grandchildren. Their retirement home on the lake, long boat rides and all adventures on the Harley with wife Susie. Pizza at the Mill House was a shared favorite indulgence.
Fred was also a member of ABATE of Pennsylvania, motorcyclists' rights organization, serving as chapter president, district representative and three terms as State Coordinator.
Prior to Fred's retirement from Rolls-Royce, they lived on Apple Valley Lake near Mount Vernon, Ohio for eighteen years.
He and Susie attended First Presbyterian Church in Greenwood
He was preceded him in death by wife Susie, and first wife Kay Laughbaum. He is survived by daughter Lisa Kay Swatland and husband Rob, and three grandchildren Luke, Nate and Norah of Bethesda, Maryland; daughter Terry and husband Chris, and three grandchildren Caroline, Corinne and Cole of Virginia Beach.
There will be no services. Please keep him in your prayers and remember him for the kindness and friendship you were fortunate to share. We will all meet again.
