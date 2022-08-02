MCCORMICK — Franklin Hardy ,79, of McCormick, SC, transitioned from earth to heaven on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. He was the brother of Rev. Mary Ellen Lake, Lola Hardy-Bennett, Lula B. Hardy, Thomas Hardy and Larry Hardy.

Public viewing will be from 1-7 p.m. on Friday, August 5, 2022 at the funeral home. Homegoing service will be at noon on Saturday, August 6, 2022 in the New Hope Baptist Church Learning Center, 1608 New Hope Road, McCormick, SC.