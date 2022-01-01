PLUM BRANCH - Frankie Allen Willis, 65, of Plum Branch, died Friday, December 31, 2021, at Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
Born in Greenwood, he was a son of Betty Jean Doolittle Thurmond and the late William Harry Willis. Frankie was formerly employed with McCormick CPW and retired from Savannah River Site as a welder. He was a member of the 150 Pipefitters Union and a member of Parksville Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by a brother, William Reid Willis.
Surviving in addition to his mother are a son, Andy Willis (Hanna) of Modoc; a daughter, Joanna Edmunds (Ron) of McCormick; a sister, Diane Harmon of Plum Branch; four grandsons; and a special friend, Wanda Duffie.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Harley Funeral Home Chapel with Mr. Bo Willis officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
Memorials may be made to Hospice House, 408 W. Alexander Ave., Greenwood, SC 29646.
