Frankie Lou Bowie Mitchell, 85, of 514 Kathy Hill Road, widow of Henry Wade Mitchell, passed away Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born in Greenwood, she was a daughter of the late J.A. Frank and Sadie Lou Dodgen Bowie. Frankie retired from Greenwood Mills after 32 years and was a member of the Phoenix Community Center. She loved to read, work word searches and jigsaw puzzles, traveling, and being with her family and friends. She was a member of First Damascus Baptist Church, where she was the treasurer for the Sunday school classes, a member of the choir, and involved in many women's organizations of the church.
Surviving are her children, Preston Mitchell, Jackie Mitchell, both of Greenwood, Sherry Eppelsheimer (John) of Mount Pleasant, and Katie Mitchell Simpson (Reg) of Summerville; grandchildren, Lily Mitchell, Wyatt Mitchell, Jeremy Day, Herbert "Win" French, and Michael Day; and three great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Henry, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Willie Lee Bedenbaugh and Katie Powell and a granddaughter, Meredith French.
Services will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday at the Harley Funeral Home chapel, with the Rev. Mark Strickland officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
The service will be live streamed and available to view by visiting Mrs.Mitchell's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where you can leave messages for the family.
The family will receive friends from 1:30-3 p.m. before the service on Friday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to First Damascus Baptist Church, 156 Country Pond Road, Ninety Six, SC 29666.