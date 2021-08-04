Frankie L. Rickenbaker, 79, resident of the McCormick Highway, passed away Thursday, July 22, 2021, at her home.
Born December 18, 1941, in Greenwood, she was a daughter of the late Clarence Frank and Lula Creswell Rickenbaker. She was a graduate of Greenwood High School, attended the University of South Carolina at Columbia and received her Bachelor of Arts Degree from Lander College. Ms. Rickenbaker was retired from the South Carolina Department of Corrections, McCormick Facility, after a long career, serving in multiple capacities including warden, probation officer and social worker. Prior to joining the correctional community, she was a teacher at Cambridge Academy and McCormick High School, where she served as coach, guidance counselor, teacher, student council advisor and mentor. She was also active in the family business, Rick's Barbeque for many years, along with working for Drinkard's Printing and served as the associate editor for the McCormick Times Newspaper.
A member of Cedar Springs Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church, she was also very active in bowling, having been inducted into the South Carolina Women's Bowling Association Hall of Fame. She was extremely active in coaching bowling on many levels, including the High School Athletic League and privately at Emerald Lanes and Expo 300 Bowling Alley in Greenwood. She was very active in junior league bowling, being an instructor with the Greenwood YABA since 1964.
Surviving are a sister, Ann R. Fairey of North, SC; a sister-in-law, Brenda Minick Rickenbaker of Greenwood; three nephews, Tommy (Sharon) Fairey of Pelion, Robby Fairey of W. Columbia, and Perry (Sally) Rickenbaker of Greenwood; great-nephews and nieces, Brooke, Dylan and Tyler Fairey, Lauren and Allie Fairey, Perrin and Wilkie Rickenbaker, Lizzy and Lula Bigelow; two great-great nephews, Parker Fairey and Tatum Vite; and numerous cousins.
She was predeceased by a sister, Julia Carol Rickenbaker; a brother, John Thomas "Butch" Rickenbaker; a brother-in-law, H.B. Fairey, Jr.; and a niece, Kelsey Rickenbaker-Bigelow.
Inurnment will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday, August 7, 2021, at Cedar Springs Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church Cemetery, with the Rev. Dr. Lloyd Melton and Chaplain Delores Rapp officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cedar Springs ARP Church, c/o Susan Deal, P.O. Box 74, Bradley, 29819, or to Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646.
The family would like to express their deep appreciation to Frankie's Hospice team including, Valerie, Patricia, Crystal, Alexis, Judy, Lori, Lauren and Dr. Nancy Wicker, for all their love and devoted care during her extended illness.
