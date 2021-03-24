NINETY SIX — Frank Welborn Whitt, 58, of 6829 Highway 25 South, Ninety Six, husband of Karen Gary Whitt, passed away Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at Self Regional Medical Center due to injuries from a tragic accident.
Born in Anderson, he was a son of the late Frank Welborn Whitt, Sr. and Becky Conwell and Talmadge Tate. He was a Greenwood High School graduate, the former superintendent of Greenwood Mills Trucking, and a member of First Mt. Moriah Baptist Church. Frank enjoyed hunting, catfishing, and could fix anything. He loved spending time with his family, fur babies, and especially his grandchildren, who were his heart.
Surviving in addition to his wife of the home are his daughters, Heather Inez Whitt Marcengill (Ben) and Amy Whitt Piontek (Hunter), both of Greenwood; sisters, Gail Allison (Keith) of Ninety Six and Janice Shaw (Terry); brother, Ronnie Whitt (Mary Ann); brother-in-law, Thomas Gary; mother and father-in-law, Tom and Elsie Gary, all of Greenwood; grandchildren, Tannery Marcengill, Noah Marcengill, Whittlee Marcengill, Paislee Piontek, and Gabriella Piontek; several nieces and nephews; special nephew, David Allison; special friend, Rick Traylor; and special friend to his girls, who was more like a daughter, Breelyn Davis (Taylor).
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday at First Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, with the Rev. Bryant Sims and Rev. Sam McLellan officiating. The service will be live streamed and available to view by visiting Frank's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where you can leave messages for the family.
The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. on Friday at the church.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Kim of Greenwood, Dr. David Bridges of Greenwood, Dr. Patel of Duke University, Dr. Schroder of Duke University, and Emily, the heart coordinator of Duke University. They would also like to give a special thanks to the first responders, Self Regional ICU nurses, and Dr. Tejada, who tried to save Frank's life.
The family is at the home of his sister, Gail Allison, 1020 Redbud Lane, Ninety Six, SC 29666.