WARE SHOALS — Franklin "Frank" Theodore Roberts, formerly of 26 Sparks Avenue, Ware Shoals, SC, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at the age of 86 at NHC of Greenwood.
He was born on January 31, 1936 in Mississippi to the late Joseph Allen Roberts and Kizzie Gertrude Bonds Roberts. Frank was a member of West Main Street Church of God in Ware Shoals. He retired from Greenwood Mills as a truck driver and had formerly worked most of his career as a truck driver for Greenwood Motor Lines until they closed.
Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his son, Captain Tony Roberts, with the Greenwood Sheriff's Department, his daughter-in-law Catherine "Cathy" Barre Roberts, his granddaughter, Jeri Nesbeth Roberts; sisters, Mildred Matthews, Mayola Collins, Novenia "Novie" Hammond, Louella Bailey, and infant sister Shirley Maxine Roberts; and brothers, Wilford, Ben, Jimmy, Russell, Lee, and Cecil Roberts. Frank was the last surviving member of his family.
Family remaining to mourn his loss, celebrate his life, and forever carry him in their hearts are his wife of 66 years, Nesbeth Darlene Roberts, daughter Denise Hill and her husband Rick; his beloved grandchildren Valerie Holland and her husband Bruce, Alesia Vandiver and her husband Barry, Cassie Dixon and her husband Brad, and Stevie Hill and his wife Ginger; his adored great granddaughters, Sarahbeth Davis, Maily Ngo, Nora and Mya Dixon, and Emily Vandiver.
Frank was most of all a Christian who served and loved his Lord with all his heart and he led his family in the same way. He set a wonderful example for all of his family and friends to follow in life. He suffered through Alzheimer's for 16 years of his life and as the stages progressed, he lost many memories, his ability to walk, progressed he lost many memories, his ability to walk, eventually to speak, and even swallow, but it never took his ability to pray, praise, and thank God for his blessings. In the very end he would lift his arms and hands praising the Lord.
There will be no scheduled visitation. Viewing will be allowed until 11:45 a.m. Friday prior to the service. Please respect the immediate family as they will have a private viewing from 12:00 until the service begins.
Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. Friday at Harley Funeral Home Chapel, with Reverend Brian Dye officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the staff of NHC especially for the loving care he has been given and the support given to his family by his caretakers of station one and Caris Hospice.