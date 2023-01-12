WARE SHOALS — Franklin "Frank" Theodore Roberts, formerly of 26 Sparks Avenue, Ware Shoals, SC, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at the age of 86 at NHC of Greenwood.

He was born on January 31, 1936 in Mississippi to the late Joseph Allen Roberts and Kizzie Gertrude Bonds Roberts. Frank was a member of West Main Street Church of God in Ware Shoals. He retired from Greenwood Mills as a truck driver and had formerly worked most of his career as a truck driver for Greenwood Motor Lines until they closed.

