LAURENS — Frank Moffett Conoly, 71, Martha Franks Retirement Community, husband of Patricia K. Conoly, passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022 at Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
Born June 23, 1951, in Mt. Olive, NC, he was a son of the late James Calvin & Frances Moffett Conoly. He was a graduate of Clinton High School, a US Navy Vietnam War veteran, having served on The USS Saratoga and retired from Aiken Department of Public Safety as a Lieutenant after 21 years of service.
Lt. Conoly was a member of the American Legion Post #25 in Laurens.
Surviving in addition to his wife of the home, are a son, Matthew Brunson Conoly of Greenville; two daughters, Ashley Ferrand of Tallahassee, FL, and Jessica Abdullah (Eric) of Aiken; four sisters, Margaret C. Moore (Stan), Linda C. Goldstein (Lee), Mary Helen C. Ticknor (Craig), and Louise C. Cox (Sonny), all of Greenwood.
He was preceded in death by a brother, George C. Conoly.
A graveside service with Military Honors will be held Sunday at 3 p.m. in Oakbrook Memorial Park, with Dr. Chris Leonard and Commander Jim Peterson officiating.
Honorary escort will be members of American Legion Post #25.
The family will receive friends in the Oakbrook Memorial Park Family Center from 2-3 p.m. and immediately following the service Sunday afternoon.
Memorials may be made to the American Legion Post #25, 244 W. Main Street, Laurens, SC 29360.