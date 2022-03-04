NINETY SIX — Frank Lee Taylor Jr., 37, of 127 Mitchum Drive, Ninety Six, passed away Thursday, March 3, 2022 at Self Regional Medical Center.

Born in Greenwood, he was the son of Jennifer Pow Taylor and the late Frank Lee Taylor, Sr. He received his bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering from the University of South Carolina. He was a US Marine Corps veteran, where he served in Afghanistan. He was a member of the Band of Brothers Motorcycle Club and Ninety Six First Baptist Church. Frank enjoyed sailing, playing the guitar, and riding motorcycles.

He is survived by his mother, Jennifer; his son, Frank Lee "Trace" Taylor, III; sister, Robyn VonBonin (Nick); girlfriend, Holly Jones and her daughter, Eva; aunts and uncles, Diane Pickens and Billy Pow (Jennifer); grandmother, Jereline Pow; nephews, Dallas and Matthew VonBonin; and his loyal companion, Hook.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Bill Pow, Frank and Lona Taylor.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday at Ninety Six First Baptist Church, with the Rev. Chuck Sprouse and Rev. Dennis Reynolds officiating.

The service will be recorded and uploaded to Frank's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where you can leave messages for the family.

The family will receive friends before the service from 2:00 - 3:00 p.m. at the church.

The family members are at the home of his grandmother, Jereline, 809 Pheasant Road, Ninety Six, SC 29666.