Francis Love "Frank" Keeter, 97, resident of Hulsey Drive, widower of Nellie Burnett Keeter, passed away Thursday, May 13, 2021, at Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
Born June 16, 1923, in Portsmouth, VA, he was a son of the late James Marvin, Sr. and Elizabeth Marie Fitton Teeter. He was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School in Portsmouth and attended the Navy Yard Apprentice School in Portsmouth. Frank was the former owner of Bonn Furniture Company.
A charter member of North Side Baptist Church, he moved his letter to Rice Memorial Baptist Church, where he served on the Building and Grounds Committee, the Breakfast Committee and on the Usher Tap Ministry. He was a Sunday School teacher for many years, having taught at South Main Baptist, North Side Baptist and Rice Memorial Baptist. He was a Master Mason, serving as a member of Greenwood Masonic Lodge, #91, A.F.M.
Surviving are three sons, Franklin "Rudy" Keeter of Greenwood, Cullen Otis (Barbara) Montjoy of Troy, and Jerry Lee (Peggy) Keeter of Chesapeake, VA; four daughters, Linda Kay (Sidney) Ward of Chesapeake, VA, Marcia Montjoy (Keith) DeVore of Simpsonville, Elizabeth Marie Alexander of Greenwood and Cheryl Montjoy (Harvey) Talbert of McCormick; nine grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Monday at the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Alvin Hodges and Rev. Johnny Waller officiating. Private burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from noon-1 p.m. Monday afternoon.
