Frank Given Boyter Jr.
Frank Given Boyter Jr., 78, resident of 217 Kitson Street, widower of Dorothy Jean Holder Boyter, passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born October 21, 1941, in Greenwood, he was a son of the late Frank, Sr. and Josephine Chastain Boyter. He was a 1959 graduate of Greenwood High School and was a graduate of the Greenwood College of Commerce. He retired from Walmart and was previously employed with Greenwood Mills, Number 5 Plant, for more than 38 years. He was a member of the Greenwood Mills Quarter Century Club.
A member of Beulah Baptist Church and the Men’s Sunday School Class of the church, he was also a former youth basketball coach, having coached at the YMCA for 6 seasons and was a former member of the Singing Gospels.
He loved Greenwood High School Football and attended as many games as possible and was an avid South Carolina Gamecock Fan and Atlanta Braves Fan. He loved his family and friends and his “fur buddy”, Pepper.
Surviving are a son, Kenneth Frank, Sr. and wife Denise Boyter of Seneca; a daughter, Kimberly Jean Turner of Greenwood; two sisters, Margaret Boyter Williams and husband Johnny Williams of Greenwood and Ruby Boyter Cothran of Waterloo; three grandchildren, Kenny Boyter, Adam Turner and Ka’Mya Harrison.
He was predeceased by a sister, Betty Ann Boyter and his first “fur buddy”, Precious.
Graveside services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, with Mr. Marvin Dangerfield officiating.
The family will be at their respective homes and will receive friends at the cemetery immediately following the service.
Please adhere to current CDC Guidelines regarding social distancing and wear masks while in attendance of the service and at the visitation to follow.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association, c/o Greenville Hospital System, 701 Grove Road, Greenville, SC 29605.
