ABBEVILLE — Mr. Frank E. Lee was born January 31, 1972 in Abbeville to the parentage of the late Frank and Mary G. Lee. He entered into rest on January 16, 2021 at Self Regional Health Center surrounded by family via Facetime.
He was a member of St. Mary A.M.E. Church, sang in the choir and conducted worship to the community on the first Sunday. He loved hunting and fishing.
He leaves to cherish his memories, a daughter I'Keya (Nate) Jackson of Columbia, SC; grandchildren Cal'veon and TyeSean Jackson; sisters Evangelist Karen (Mark) Lee, Pam (Marvin) Dean, both of Abbeville and one special brother, Mentee Ronnie (Melissa) Spencer.
Graveside service will be Saturday, January 23, 2021 at 2 p.m. at St. Mary AME Church Cemetery. Public viewing will be Friday from 1-6 p.m. at the funeral home. The family is at the home of a sister Pam Dean on Sweetbriar Drive. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed at the home and the services.
Services are entrusted to Pierce Funeral Home, LLC.