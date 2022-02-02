Frank D. Cates

BRADLEY — Frank Dennis Cates, 77, of 118 Hill Trace Drive, Bradley, husband of Minnie Cates, passed away Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born in Sacramento, CA, he was a son of Henry F. Cates and Ruby E. Galligher Cates. Frank was a hard-working man from joining the Army on April 30, 1963, where he served during Vietnam, to becoming a correctional officer at the McCormick Correctional Facility, where re retired after twenty seven years. During his employment with the correctional facility, he was a part of the R.E.P. Team. His family was blessed to attend his "Last Patrol" ceremony on December 4, 2021. Frank loved to play golf, go out to eat, tell jokes, and spend time with his family and friends. He attended Ninety Six Pentecostal Holiness Church.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Minnie of the home, are his children, Sheila Trotter and Richard Cates; stepchildren, Grover Chadwick (Shirley) and Joey Lawson, all of Greenwood; sister, Sharon Cates Coleman; ten grandchildren, Anastacia Hartley (Justus), William Cates (Brenna), Christian Cates (Crystal), Kenny Ginn (Jenni), Leslie Hughes, Kayla Davis, Stephanie Lawson, James Chadwick, Sean Chadwick, and Chad Lawson; and twenty three great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Nancy Cates; a brother, Howard Cates and a stepsister, Doris White.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday at the Harley Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Brian Brock officiating. Burial, with military honors, will follow at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
The service will be live streamed and available to view by visiting Frank's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where you can leave messages for the family.
The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
