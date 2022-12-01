Frank Boland
Grover Franklin “Frank” Boland, widower of Grace Yarbrough Boland, passed away Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Wesley Commons.
Frank Boland
Grover Franklin “Frank” Boland, widower of Grace Yarbrough Boland, passed away Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Wesley Commons.
Born May 22, 1930, in Ware Shoals, SC, he was a son of the late Cleveland and Annie Abercrombie Boland. He was a graduate of Ware Shoals High School and attended Lander College. Serving in the Army National Guard and Navy for 3 years, he was also a USS Delta Veteran. He then joined the US Air Force in July 21, 1957, the Air Force Reserves in July 21, 1960, and retired from the Military May 22, 1990. Frank was the co-founder of Greenwood Municipal Credit Union, owner of Boland Heating and Cooling, and retired from Greenwood Commission of Public Works after 26 years. He was an avid golfer and was constantly helping others.
He was a member of Rice Memorial Baptist Church.
Surviving are two daughters, Elizabeth “Libby” Bladon of Anderson and Angela “Angie” (Walt) Carr of Simpsonville; a son, Kirk Franklin (Laura) Boland of Greenwood; his grandchildren, Brooks and Blake Boland, Dylan (Jennifer) Bladon, Justin (Beth) Bladon, Erin (Brett) Thomas and Will (Whitney) Carr; great-grandchildren, Remy Boland, Leanna and Wylin Bladon, and Dash and Deacon Thomas.
He was predeceased by three sisters, Ruby Manley, Ella Sue Snipes, and Elizabeth Ann Boland; a brother, John Earl Boland; and a son-in-law, Glenn Bladon.
Funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday at Blyth Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Alvin Hodges officiating.
Burial will be at Greenwood Memorial Gardens at a later date.
The family is at their respective homes and will receive friends following the service at the funeral home.
The family would like to thank the staff of Wesley Commons Assisted Living for all their care and compassion for Mr. Boland.
For online condolences, please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Boland family.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.