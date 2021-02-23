Frank ‘Alfred’ Garner
MCCORMICK — Mr. Frank “Alfred” Garner was born on May 15, 1947 to the late Gladys Eva Garner and James Callahan in McCormick County, South Carolina. Alfred graduated from Mims High School in 1965 and Augusta Technical College. He was an Army veteran and joined Pine Grove A.M.E. Church in Plum Branch, SC, at an early age. He was married for 49 years to a devoted wife, Jeanette Middleton Garner. Together they were blessed with a daughter, Artrina (Michael) Freeman; two grandchildren, Angel Freeman and Michael Freeman; two great-grandchildren, Madison Banks and Kingston Kelly; niece, Latonia McCasline, (reared in the home), all of McCormick, SC.
He leaves to cherish his precious memories: eight sisters, Carolyn Singletary of McCormick, SC, Mary Talbert of Plum Branch, SC, Barbara Washington of Parksville, SC, Phyllis Garner of North Augusta, SC, Thelma Morris, Miriam (Bernard) Bowden, Deborah (Harold) Dobbs, Joyce Lark, of Atlanta, GA; six brothers, James Garner of Phoenix, AZ, Phillip (Leola) Callahan, Jim (Vernessia) Callahan, Lynn Callahan, of Atlanta, GA, William Callahan, of Afghanistan and Calvin (Barbara) Johnson, of Washington, DC; brother-in-law, Robert (Gail) Middleton, sisters-in-laws, Esther Searles, Juanita Middleton, of McCormick, SC, Lizzie Garner, of Greenwood, SC, brother-in-law, Raphael Speed of Evanston, IL.
Funeral services will be for immediate family only on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 at noon at Pine Grove AME Church Cemetery. Social Distancing and masks are required.
Walker Funeral Home, LLC, McCormick is assisting the Garner family.