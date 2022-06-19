Frances Vivian Austin

TEMPLE HILLS, Md. — Frances Vivian Austin 83, of Temple Hills, Maryland, passed on Monday, June 13, 2022. She was formally of Abbeville. She attended Abbeville School system and was a member of St. Peter A.M.E Church.

She leaves to cherish her memories; a sister, Gwendolyn Owens (Scott) Bruce, a niece, Sonja Bruce, aka sorority sisters, church family, a host of family and friends.

She is preceded by death, her parents, Mr. Whit and Mrs. Gertrude Rollinson Owens, and a daughter, Joyce Vivian Austin.

Public viewing will be on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, from noon to 1 p.m. Funeral service will be following in chapel. Interment will be Forest Lawn Memory Gardens, Abbeville. Services are entrusted to Richie Funeral Home Inc.

