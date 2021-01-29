Lillie Frances Blum Scott, 89, resident of Greenwood, wife of Ned H. Scott, passed away Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at Self Regional Healthcare.
Born February 22, 1931, in Greenwood, she was a daughter of the late Marvin Kirkland and Maggie Lou Scott Blum. She attended Greenwood High School and retired from Park Seed after 28 years of service.
Mrs. Scott was a member of First Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, where she was active in the WMU, as well as a member of The Greenwood Women's Club.
Surviving in addition to her husband of the home are two daughters, Debbie Willingham and Linda (Mike) Leedy, both of Greenwood; one son, Gerald (Katherine) Scott, Kingsport, TN, six grandchildren, Andrea (Ed) Baker, Tiffaney Willingham, Jason (Freedom) Scott, Rebecca (Todd) Mills, Brian (Kayla) Leedy and Eric Scott; and seven great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her five siblings and a son-in-law, Andy Willingham.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 12:30-1:30 Sunday afternoon. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday from the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Bryant Sims officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
The family would like to give a special thanks to her caregivers, Lynn, Emily and Connie for their excellent care.
Please follow current CDC guidelines including the use of masks and social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, 2107 Mt. Moriah Road, Greenwood, SC 29646
For online condolences, please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Scott family.