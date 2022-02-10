Frances Ridge Wolf, 85, resident of Gracemont Drive, widow of Theodore “Ted” Wolf, passed away Thursday, February 10, 2022, at Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
Born October 19, 1936, in Honea Path, she was a daughter of the late Lewis H. and Mae Gambrell Ridge. She was a graduate of Honea Path High School and retired from Cutler-Hammer.
Surviving are a son, David and wife Sia Pickell of Greenwood; two grandchildren, Alexis and Devon Pickell of Greenwood; and a great-grandchild, Triston Milford. She was the last member of her immediate family and was one of thirteen children.
She was predeceased by a daughter, Valerie Duffie.
Graveside services will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday at Oakbrook Memorial Park, with Rev. Todd Polatty officiating.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5 -6:30 p.m. Friday evening.
