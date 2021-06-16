Frances Owings
LUMBERTON, NC. — Mrs. Frances Timmerman Owings, age 91, of Lumberton, NC, passed away Monday, June 14, 2021, at UNC Health Southeastern in Lumberton. Frances and family lived in Forest Acres in Lumberton before she moved to Wesley Pines Retirement Center. She was born in Greenwood, SC, on June 13, 1930 to the late Rev. Ellis Stacy “Trip” Timmerman and the late Ida Mae Calliham Timmerman.
Frances graduated from Emmanuel College, with a degree in education and was an elementary school teacher and substitute teacher until retirement. She loved children and her students loved her.
Frances loved reading and often read 2 to 3 books each week. She started each day in prayer for her family, friends, and our country followed by a daily Bible study.
Along with her parents, Frances was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Owings. Charles held numerous management positions with several textile plants in Lumberton. He was well liked and respected in the textile industry. Charles passed away in May of 2015.
Frances was also preceded in death by 8 brothers: Ernest, Lonnie, Claude, Alvin, Jessie, Lawton, Ralph, and Ellis.
She is survived by two sons, Russell Owings (Darlene) of Arrington, VA and Barry Owings (Lisa) of Wilmington, NC; 3 grandchildren: Chris Owings (Morgan), Mallory Owings, and Seth Owings; 3 great-grandchildren: Amber, Connor, and Calleigh; and one sister, Irene Gregg of Athens, GA.
The family will receive friends prior to the service on Saturday, June 19, 2021, from 1-2 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 606 N. Walnut Street in Lumberton, NC. Following the visitation, a funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., with Rev. Joe Bounds officiating.
Entombment will follow at Gardens of Faith Mausoleum, 5190 Fayetteville Road in Lumberton, NC.
Online condolences may be made by visiting: www.FloydMortuary.net.