Frances McDonald Sperry, 88, resident of Langley Road, widow of Rev. Charles Elbert Sperry, passed away Thursday, June 24, 2021, at her home.
Born May 1, 1933, in Greenwood County, she was a daughter of the late William Manley McDonald and Emma Summer McDonald. She was a graduate of Greenwood High School and attended Francis Marion College and Piedmont Technical College and was retired from the Executive Offices of Greenwood Mills, as the Accounts Payable Supervisor.
The wife of a long-time pastor, serving several churches in the district, she was finally a member of Lupo United Methodist Church and the Dr. Chan Sunday School Class, and was also a former member of the Greenwood Women's Club, the United Methodist Volunteers in Missions, with which she served on mission trips to South Carolina, Florida, France, Alaska and many 3rd world countries. She was also a past volunteer with the Hospice Care of the Piedmont's Hospice Store and Meals on Wheels.
Surviving are a son, Keith H. and wife Cathy Sperry of Greenwood; two daughters, Pamela S. and husband Neal Jones, and Wendy Carwile, all of Greenwood; a daughter-in-law, Marlene Sperry of Lancaster; eight grandchildren, Sandy (Travis) Spoone, Neal (Korie) Sperry, Charlcie (Nathan) Moyer, Zachary Sperry, Ethan Sperry, Sunni Carwile, Kerri Jones (Will) Thompson and Sam Jones; eight great grandchildren, Will, Kayla and Cooper Spoone, Piper, Mia and Marshall Sperry, and Cole and Riker Moyer; two sisters, Betty Cooper of Fountain Inn and Emogene Cook of Owens.
She was predeceased by two sons, Charles E. "Sonny" Sperry, Jr. and William Neal "Billy" Sperry; a brother, William Perry McDonald and a sister, Miriam Ferrell.
Funeral services will be conducted 3:00 pm Saturday at the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Dr. Craig Vondergeest and Rev. David Surrett officiating. Entombment will follow in the Oakbrook Memorial Park Mausoleum.
Pallbearers will be Neal Sperry, Zachary Sperry, Ethan Sperry, Sam Jones, Travis Spoone, Will Spoone, Nathan Moyer and Paul Johnson.
Honorary escort will be her caregivers, Geneva Robinson, Kelly and Mary Jane Vail and Rosa Alexander, to whom the family wish to extend a heartfelt thanks for their love, devotion and care during Mrs. Sperry's extended illness.
The family is at the home on Langley Road and will receive friends at the funeral home from 1:30 to 3:00 Saturday afternoon, immediately before the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation International, 120 Wall Street, 19th Floor, New York, NY 10005, or Lupo United Methodist Church, 112 Lanham Street, Greenwood, SC 29649, or Humane Society of Greenwood, P.O. Box 49776, Greenwood, SC 29649, or Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Sperry family with arrangements.