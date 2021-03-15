NINETY SIX — Frances McDaniel Ellenberg, 93, resident of Eddy Road, widow of James F. Ellenberg, passed away Sunday, March 14, 2021, at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born August 21, 1927, in Edgefield County, she was the daughter of the late Gordan V. and Lillian Holmes McDaniel. She was a graduate of Ninety Six High School and was retired from Greenwood Mills after more than 40 years of service.
A member of First Baptist Church of Ninety Six, she was also a member of the TEL Sunday School Class. An avid gardener, she loved working in her yard and designing and planting beautiful flower gardens.
Thrice married, she was first married to the late Allen Horne and secondly to Eugene Rogers.
Surviving are a daughter, Roberta H. Price of Ninety Six; a son, Bob and wife Brenda Horne of Saluda; four grandchildren, Allen (Beth) Kelly of Ninety Six, Len (Tina) Horne of Simpsonville, Beverly (Scott) Ouzts and Beth (William) Wideman, all of Saluda; thirteen great-grandchildren and eight great-great grandchildren.
She was predeceased by three brothers, Vernon McDaniel, Carl McDaniel and Giroud McDaniel; and her son-in-law, David Price; and two grandsons, Steve Kelly and Kenneth Kelly.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the First Baptist Church of Ninety Six, with Rev. Chuck Sprouse and Rev. Michael How officiating. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery in Ninety Six.
Pallbearers will be Allen Kelly, Len Horne, Scott Ouzts, Dock Kelly, Payne Kelly, Phillip McDaniel and William "Speedy" Wideman.
Honorary escort will be Neil Womack, Justin Simpson and Darrell Lockaby.
The family is at the home on Eddy Road and will receive friends at the church from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoon
The body is at Blyth Funeral Home and will be placed in the church at 12:30 Wednesday.
For those wishing to make donations in memory of Mrs. Ellenberg, please consider making donations to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Awareness Foundation, P.O. Box 65039, Dallas, TX 75265, or St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude's Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to the charity of one's choice.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting Mrs. Ellenberg's family with arrangements.