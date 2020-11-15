MCCORMICK — Frances Schumpert Lewis, 97, of McCormick, SC, wife of the late Archie J. Lewis, Jr., died Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont. Born in Lowndesville, SC, she was the daughter of the late Lena Montague Huckabee and Hugh Meadors Schumpert.
Mrs. Lewis graduated from McCormick High School in 1939 and Winthrop College in 1943. She taught in Johnston and McCormick public schools and retired after 30 years of dedicated service. Mrs. Lewis spent most of her life in McCormick and was a faithful member of McCormick United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Hugh J. Schumpert, J. Marion Schumpert and Welbourne M. Schumpert and two sisters, Sara S. Gantt and Kathryne S. Percival.
Mrs. Lewis is survived by her three sons, A. Jefferson Lewis, III and his wife, Karen, Benjamin M. Lewis and his wife, Barbara, and J. Preston Lewis and his wife, Beth, and three grandchildren, Andrew P. Lewis, Frances E. Lewis, and Cole B. Lewis.
A private family graveside service will be held in Overbrook Cemetery in McCormick.
The family expresses their sincere appreciation to the doctors, nurses, and all the employees at the Hospice House for the love, compassion and care their mother and family received.
Memorial contributions for Mrs. Lewis may be sent to the Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Ave., Greenwood, SC 29646 or to the McCormick United Methodist Church, PO Box 267, McCormick, SC 29835 or to a charity of one's choice.
