Frances Hilley
ABBEVILLE — Frances Tucker Hilley, 80, of Abbeville, SC, wife of Walt Hilley, died November 29, 2020 at her home after a long illness with Parkinson’s Disease. She was born in Anderson, SC to the late Arthur and Kathleen Hollingsworth Tucker of McCormick, SC.
Frances was employed with Pirelli Cable, Rocky River Mills, and Dr. Mark Horton until she retired. After retirement, she volunteered at Abbeville Hospital for several years. A member of Bells United Methodist Church, Frances enjoyed playing golf, traveling and, most of all, spending time with her family.
Her vibrant personality brightened every room she entered, as well as the lives of those around her. Frances was larger than life with her infectious laugh, giving nature, and genteel mannerisms.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Walt; two sons, Byron (Lou) Hilley of Greenwood and Ray (Susan) Hilley of Abbeville; four grandchildren, Brittany (Blake) Ware, David Hilley, Tucker (Becki) Hilley, and Catherine Hilley; and four great-grandchildren Sarah, Liam and Scarlett Ware and Drake Hilley.
Funeral services will be 11:00AM, Tuesday, December 1, 2020 in Bells United Methodist Church with the Rev. Scott Allen officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends immediately following the graveside in the fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions, in memory of Frances, may be sent to the Bells United Methodist Church Building Fund, 2540 Flat Rock Rd., Abbeville SC 29620.
The family is at the home.
