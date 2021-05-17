Frances Hart
Frances Louise Briggs Hart, 94, of Greenwood, widow of Frank Leroy Hart, passed away Friday, May 14, 2021 at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born in Greenwood, she was a daughter of the late Garrett Holbert and Lula Mae Sparks Briggs. She retired from Greenwood Mills, Durst Plant, where she was a member of the Quarter Century Club and a member of Trinity Pentecostal Holiness Church.
Surviving are her two daughters, Brenda Hart and Jackie Pinson (Jay), both of Greenwood; two grandchildren, Tammy Hill and Todd Roland; four great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
In addition to her husband, Frank, she was preceded in death by three sisters and three brothers.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, with the Rev. Dennis Barden officiating. The service will be recorded and uploaded to Mrs. Hart’s life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where you can leave messages for the family.
The family will be at the home of her daughter, Jackie, 104 Hunt Street, Greenwood, SC 29649.