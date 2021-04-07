MCCORMICK — Frances Haralson Freeland, 92, widow of Marion Albert Freeland, resident of 1261 Greenfield Road, passed away Wednesday, April 7, 2021.
Born August, 9, 1928, in Abbeville, she was the daughter of the late Ralph Quillen and Mimmie Aubrey Murphy Haralson. Mrs. Freeland was a 1946 graduate of Dela Howe High School and attended Piedmont Technical College. She retired as owner and operator from the Shoe Palace in McCormick and worked with McCormick High School.
She was a member of Plum Branch Baptist Church.
Surviving are three sons, F. Marion Freeland (Jo Ann) of Spring City, TN, Steve Freeland (Dale) of North Augusta, and Allen Freeland (Judy) of McCormick; a daughter, Vicki Durham (Roger) of Greenville; nine grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; and a sister, Mable Haralson of Greenwood.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Plum Branch Baptist Church, with Rev. John Noble officiating. Burial will be at Plum Branch Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6-7:30 Friday evening at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Plum Branch Baptist Church, 112 Depot St, Plum Branch, SC 29845 or Forest View Manor, 141 Callison Highway, McCormick, SC 29835.
