Frances ‘Fran’ M. Shea
Frances ‘Fran’ M. Shea, 82, of Greenwood, wife of the late Thomas W. Shea, Sr., died Friday, December 11, 2020 at Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont in Greenwood. She was born in Darby, PA, to the late Bernard A. and Frances Beardslee Keenan.
Mrs. Shea owned and operated, with her husband, a local restaurant in Millville, NJ. She was later employed as a nurse for several years, including her time as an LPN at the Abbeville Nursing Home. Mrs. Shea was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Greenwood. Time spent with family and her close circle of friends brought her much joy.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Bernard J. Keenan.
Mrs. Shea is survived by her children, Thomas W. Shea, Jr. (Valorie), Michael P. Shea and Deborah Ann Powell (John), all of Abbeville and Kevin J. Shea (Cathy Kurtz) of Asheville, NC; a brother, Joseph M. Keenan (Roe) of Glenolden, PA; a sister-in-law, Judy Keenan, of Norwood, PA; five grandchildren, Shealyn Powell Barnes (Brian), Casey Powell Willis (Grant), Joshua Shea (Jenn), Matthew Shea (Susan), and Patrick Shea (Josie); five great-grandchildren, Madelyn, John Andrew, James, Jack, and Savannah; and her circle of special friends.
A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be 1:30 p.m. Monday, December 14, 2020 in Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, with Rev. Father Timothy Tebalt officiating. Burial will follow in Long Cane Cemetery in Abbeville.
Memorial contributions, in memory of Mrs. Shea, may be sent to Our Lady of Lourdes Life Center Building Fund, 915 Mathis Rd., Greenwood, SC 29649.
