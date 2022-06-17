Frances Edgeworth Hunter, 63, resident of Cove Road, Greenwood, SC, formerly of Belton, SC, entered into eternal rest Monday, June 13, 2022 at MUSC in Charleston.

Born on September 9, 1958 in Georgetown to the late Wilbur C. and Mary G. Hunter, she received her B.A. from Lander University. Frances retired after many years of working at "The Dock" in Greenwood, SC.

She was of the Baptist faith.

Surviving are her brother, Jody Hunter, and his wife Kathy, of Clemson, SC; her nieces, Hall Baldwin (Alex) of Alexandria, VA, and Macy Hunter (Alex Barin) of Denver, CO; her fur babies, Schotzie and Foxie, and a multitude of cats.

Frances lived her life with a passion for helping both animals and people. She will always be remembered for the many people she helped and for the animals she saved. Frances enjoyed her shoes; she had a pair of "Chuck Taylor's" for every occasion.

Graveside services will be conducted Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Belton Cemetery, with Rev. David Byars officiating.

The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to: Stray Cat Outreach, 210 Bellefaye Lane, McCormick, SC 29835.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.coxfuneralhome1882.com.

Cox Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

