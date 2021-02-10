Frances Arlene Mullins Davis, 75, of 1008 Calhoun Road E., widow of Henry Donald Davis Sr., passed away Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at her home.
Born in Bluefield, WV, she was a daughter of the late Harry Thomas Mullins, Sr. and Mary Louise Dawson Mullins. She was formerly employed in the childcare field and was a member of Ninety Six First Baptist Church. Frances enjoyed gardening, cooking, shopping, and most of all spending time with her family.
Surviving are her children, Deborah Harvley (Wayne) of Donalds, Donny Davis, and Scotty Davis (Melanie), both of Greenwood; a brother, Robert Mullins; grandchildren, Travis Harvley, Joshua Harvley (Leigh Ann), Gloria Weaver (James), and Bret Harvley; and great grandchildren, Arianna Harvley, Brent Cleveland, Nova Harvley, and Makayla Harvley.
In addition to her husband Henry, she was preceded in death by a sister, Joyce Cox and three brothers, H.T. Mullins, Tommy Mullins, and Sammy Mullins.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday at the Harley Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Chuck Sprouse officiating. The service will be live streamed and available to view by visiting Frances' life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where you can also leave messages for the family.
Burial will follow at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Travis Harvley, Joshua Harvley, Anthony Braswell, Brandon Temples, Trevor Temples, and Bret Harvley.
CDC guidelines will be followed including the practice of social distancing and masks required.
The family will receive friends from noon-1 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to The Humane Society of Greenwood (www.gwdhumanesociety.org) or Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646.
The family members are at their respective homes.