Frances Cooper

Frances King Cooper, 95, formerly of Oak Lane Drive, Greenwood, widow of James Albert “Dyke” Cooper, passed away, Monday, December 19, 2022 at NHC of Greenwood.
Born in Greenwood, she was a daughter of the late Willie Hitt King and Beatrice Valentine King. Frances retired from Greenwood Mills and was of the Pentecostal faith. She loved to play golf when she was able and always watched her favorite soap’s, daily especially The Young and the Restless. Frances always made sure she showed up for her standing hair appointment for over 40 years with Connie Worthy.
She was twice married, first to the late Dody Stevens and preceded in death by her son, Benny Stevens, siblings, Ruby Cooper and JD King; and step-son-in-law, Freddie Willis.
Surviving are a daughter-in-law, Sara Stevens; stepchildren, Tony Cooper (Debbie) and Kim Willis; grandchildren, Greg Stevens (Christy), Travis Stevens (Shari), Ginger Rushton (Tony Evett), Aaron Cooper (Maggie), Fred Willis (Maranda), Nick Willis (Samantha) and Hunter Willis (Kalena); and twenty three great grandchildren.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday at Harley Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Randy Ouzts officiating. Burial will be private.
The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home.