Frances Camilla McDonald
DONALDS — Frances Camilla “Millie” McDonald, 59, of Donalds, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, June 13, 2021. Millie was the daughter of the late James W. and Katherine Patricia “Patsy” Pearman McDonald.
A graduate of Winthrop University, she spent her career with the YMCA in Anderson and the Center for Child Care Career Development in Greenville. Millie was a dog lover and leaves behind Carly, Stella, and Carson. She enjoyed spending time with her family, friends, and pups. Millie was full of joy and loved her people and pets fiercely.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, John W. McDonald.
Millie is survived by her sister, Dana M. Ellis (Carol); her niece, Jana E. Burton (Josh), and her nephew, T. J. Ellis; along with beloved cousins and friends.
Graveside services will be 10 a.m., Thursday, June 17, 2021 in Donalds Baptist Church Cemetery, with Rev. Jones Brewer officiating.
Memorial contributions, in memory of Millie, may be sent to Donalds United Methodist Church, PO Box 145, Donalds, SC 29638.
Harris Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Abbeville is assisting the McDonald family.