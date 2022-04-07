Frances Brockington Ward

SUMTER — Frances Brockington Hatcher Ward, 94, widow of Thomas Moody Ward, Jr., and James Brantley Hatcher passed away on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at her home.

Born July 5, 1927, she was a daughter of the late Thomas Hamlin Brockington and the late Susan Euleitta White Brockington. She graduated from Edmunds High School class of 1944. Mrs. Ward was a member of Crosswell Baptist Church and retired from Sumter OB/GYN after 49 years of service.

She leaves to cherish her memory two daughters, Patsy Hatcher Rogerson (Tommy) of Sumter and Pam Hatcher Still (John) of Greenwood; special friends, Elaine and Mike Mixon; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and two brothers-in law, O.B. Heath of Columbia, and Jack May of Tom’s River, NJ.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Dorothy Jean Brockington Heath.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Sumter Cemetery, with the Rev. Charles Owens officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Crosswell Baptist Church, 604 Mathis St., Sumter, SC 29150.

Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and Crematorium of Sumter is in charge of the arrangements.

