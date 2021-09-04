Frances "Becka" Sterghos died on Friday, September 3rd. Born in Greenwood, SC, she was a daughter of the late I.E. Sterghos and Mercine Fotiou Sterghos. For 70 years, her family owned and operated The Star Cafe on Main Street in Greenwood. Becka started working there when she was 20 years old and stayed until its closing in 1974. From 1976 until her retirement in 1992, Becka worked as a ward secretary at Self Memorial Hospital.
Becka was a member of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Augusta, GA. She lived at Emerald Gardens Assisted Living in Greenwood for the past two years. Everyone working at Emerald Gardens made her feel loved and very much at home. Our family is very appreciative of the kindness, care, generosity and love shown to Becka during her time there.
Becka was predeceased by her sister Dora Sterghos Kiappes of Greenwood and 2 brothers James D. Sterghos of St. Petersburg, FL and E.I. "Bubby" "Pot" Sterghos of Greenwood.
Surviving are 8 nieces and nephews: Theresa (Richard) Phillips, Mercene (Tommy) Smith, Pam (Kenny) McClendon, Paula (Leo) Straughn, John (Karen) Kiappes, Peter (Nadya) Sterghos, Ignatius (Beverly) Sterghos, and Ron Sterghos; 17 great nieces and nephews; and 17 great great nieces and nephews. Becka considered all of these nieces and nephews to be her children, and they all loved her. Becka frequently said that she was the luckiest person in Greenwood to be surrounded by the love of her family.
A private Trisagion Prayer Service will be conducted for the immediate family. The Funeral Service, conducted by Rev. Fr. Tom Pistolis, will be Wednesday, September 8, at 11:00am, in the Harley Funeral Home Chapel. For those unable to attend, the service will live streamed and available to view by visiting Becka's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where you can leave messages for the family. The family will have a private burial at Edgewood Cemetery.
Donations may be made to The Becka Sterghos Memorial at Emerald Gardens Assisted Living, 201 Overland Drive, Greenwood, SC 29646; Hospice House of the Piedmont, 408 West Alexander Ave, Greenwood, SC 29646, or to any charity of your choice.
MAY HER MEMORY BE ETERNAL.
The family requests masks be worn and masks will be available for those attendees arriving without their own.