HODGES — Frances Ann Timms McMahan, 76, resident of 105 Nicholson Drive, Hodges, widow of Jerry Harold McMahan, passed away Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont.

Born August 17, 1945, in Greenwood, she was a daughter of the late Cliffton and Annie Bonds Timms. Mrs. McMahan was a 1964 graduate of Greenwood High School, Charzanne Beauty College and retired from Grimes Aerospace after 13 years.

She was of the Baptist faith.

Surviving are two daughters, Tammy M. (Roy) Hudgens of Greenwood and Kim (Ron) Beasley of Hodges; five grandchildren, Brandon Hudgens, Brittney McLane, Dillon Devore, Amber Beasley, and Savannah Beasley; and seven great-grandchildren.

A private graveside service will be held at Oakbrook Memorial Park.

The family is at the home of her daughter, Kim Beasley, 111 Townsend Road West, Hodges, SC 29653.

