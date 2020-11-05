ABBEVILLE — Virginia Frances "Fran" Stancil McMeekin, widow of R. Tedford McMeekin, passed from this earth on Oct. 31, 2020 from complications of Alzheimer's. She was the daughter of the late Marvin and Lorene Brooks Stancil. She was raised in Oconee County and graduated from Seneca High School. She was a graduate of Greenville General Hospital nursing school and worked as an RN for many years. She and Ted moved to Abbeville, SC, in 1966 to raise their family and stayed until Ted's passing in 2002. She also operated several businesses over the years including a daycare and a picture frame shop. Fran also served as a Girl Scout leader, a Sunday School teacher, a member of the City Zoning Board, a member of Daughters of American Revolution and the Taylors Lion Club.
Fran loved to write, draw and paint. She loved jewelry and big, fancy pocketbooks. She was a geneology enthusiast and was proud that she had traced her roots to the 1700's.
Fran loved her friends at Abbeville First Baptist Church and being a member of the Red Hatters.
Survivors include: a daughter Ginger Williamson (Lee) of Easley, SC; two sons Dave McMeekin (Cheryln) of Greer, SC and Dr. Stan McMeekin (Beth) of Taylors, SC; a sister Gail Stancil Harbin (Bill) of Seneca, SC, and nine grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by two brothers Mike Stancil and Steve Stancil, both of Westminister, SC.
Graveside services will be conducted Saturday Nov. 7, 2020 at 2 p.m. in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens, with the Rev. Reiny Koschel officiating. The family will greet friends following services at the graveside. MASK ARE REQUIRED AT THE GRAVESIDE, PLEASE.
Memorials in memory of Fran may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, Office of Development, 950 W. Faris Rd. Greenville, SC 29605 or to First Baptist Church Abbeville, 307 North Main St. Abbeville, SC 29620.
Online condolences may be made to the McMeekin family by visiting www.chandlerjacksonfh.com
The Chandler-Jackson Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the McMeekin family.