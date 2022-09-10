EDGEFIELD — Frances "Fran" Brunson Langley, 75, of Edgefield, beloved wife of Willie Langley, passed away Friday, September 9, 2022, at Hospice House.

Born in Summerton, SC, she was a daughter of the late Donald and Lily Weeks Brunson. Frances was a former manager of Fran's Corner and enjoyed spending time with her family. She was a member of South Main Street Baptist Church.

