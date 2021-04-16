ABBEVILLE — Mr. Foster Stanley Morris Sr., 64, of 110 Hickory St., Abbeville, passed at his home on Wednesday, April 14, 2021.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, April 18, 2021 in the parking lot of Abbeville Church of Christ, 405 Grey Rock Estate, Abbeville, SC. Social distancing will be observed and masks should be worn. Interment will follow in Harbison Cemetery. Public viewing will be on Saturday from 1-6 p.m. at the funeral home. The family is at the home.
Service is entrusted to Richie Funeral Home, Inc.