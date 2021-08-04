ABBEVILLE — Mr. Forrest Young, 69, passed away on July 30, 2021. Graveside service 1:00 p.m. Friday, August 6 at Rocky River A.M.E. Church Cemetery (Iva, SC). Public viewing Thursday from 1:00 - 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. www.marcusdbrownfuneralhome.com Marcus D. Brown Funeral Home