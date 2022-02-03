Floyd Talbert

MCCORMICK — Floyd Talbert was born on August 12, 1954 in McCormick, SC. He was the son of the late O.C. and Essie Mae Berry Talbert. His transition was on January 31, 2022 at Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont.

Floyd was a 1972 graduate of McCormick High School and retired from Monsanto in Greenwood, SC.

Floyd was married to Mary Garner for 29 years and they were blessed with two daughters, Kushida (Quincy) Bell of Greenville, SC, and Bonita Talbert of the home, a granddaughter Zaria Bell and Chloe, the family dog.

Floyd is also survived by his sisters, Judell (O.W.) Jennings and Essie (Gary) Jones, both of McCormick, SC; his sisters-in-law, Jeannette Garner, Mildred Talbert and Carolyn Singletary, all of McCormick, SC, Lizzie Garner, Mary H. Talbert and Mary Talbert, all of Greenwood, SC, Barbara Washington of Parksville, SC, and Phyllis Garner of North Augusta, SC; his brothers-in-law, Raphel Speed of Evanston, IL, and James Garner of Phoenix, AZ, and many nieces, nephews and friends who will miss him.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at noon in the Andrew Wardlaw Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Sarah Robinson officiating. Burial will follow in the Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery in McCormick.

Andrew Wardlaw Funeral Home McCormick.