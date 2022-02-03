MCCORMICK — Floyd Talbert was born on August 12, 1954 in McCormick, SC. He was the son of the late O.C. and Essie Mae Berry Talbert. His transition was on January 31, 2022 at Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
Floyd was a 1972 graduate of McCormick High School and retired from Monsanto in Greenwood, SC.
Floyd was married to Mary Garner for 29 years and they were blessed with two daughters, Kushida (Quincy) Bell of Greenville, SC, and Bonita Talbert of the home, a granddaughter Zaria Bell and Chloe, the family dog.
Floyd is also survived by his sisters, Judell (O.W.) Jennings and Essie (Gary) Jones, both of McCormick, SC; his sisters-in-law, Jeannette Garner, Mildred Talbert and Carolyn Singletary, all of McCormick, SC, Lizzie Garner, Mary H. Talbert and Mary Talbert, all of Greenwood, SC, Barbara Washington of Parksville, SC, and Phyllis Garner of North Augusta, SC; his brothers-in-law, Raphel Speed of Evanston, IL, and James Garner of Phoenix, AZ, and many nieces, nephews and friends who will miss him.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at noon in the Andrew Wardlaw Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Sarah Robinson officiating. Burial will follow in the Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery in McCormick.
Obituary submissions should be made by funeral homes at memoriams.com. Flag emblems are included for free, upon request, for all veteran obituaries. Up to two photos can be included with paid obituaries only for a per-photo fee.
Death announcements are also available at memoriams.com. They are limited to 50 words and can only contain name, age and address of deceased, wife/husband or widow/widower of, date of death, place of death, home where family members are gathered and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Submission deadline for placement in the next day’s edition is 4:15 p.m. daily, including weekends. Deadlines are subject to change based on holidays and special circumstances, such as inclement weather. Submitted notices are deemed accurate for ad placement and should be thoroughly reviewed prior to final submission, including pricing considerations. The Index-Journal is not responsible for inaccuracies after final copy submission. Please contact memoriams.com Support Team at 877-705-4995 for any assistance with your submission.
Individuals wishing to submit an obituary should do so through the funeral home handling the arrangements.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Facebook account to leave a message.