McCORMICK — Floyd Charles Hegler Jr. 78, of Deason St. McCormick entered into rest on May 27th, 2022.
Floyd was born as the son of the late Floyd Charles and Janie McMillan Hegler.
Floyd was a Vietnam War Veteran and a retired superintendent for Matrix Construction Company. He was a member of Plum Branch Baptist Church and a member of Mine Lodge #117 for over 40 years.
Floyd was predeceased by his wife Doris Reynolds Hegler. He is survived by: his son Charles Stacy Hegler, two grandsons Christopher and Benjamin Hegler.
Graveside services will be held 11:00am Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Overbrook Cemetery, 303 S Mine St, McCormick, SC 29835 with Masonic Rites. Family will receive friends after the service at the graveside.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home.
