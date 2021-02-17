Florine Thacker Kelley, 93, of 316 Scotch Cross Road East, widow of James Wilburn Kelley, passed away Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at her home.
Born in Piedmont, she was a daughter of the late Claude and Carrie Thacker. She was in employed with Greenwood Mills, Durst Plant, where she was a member of the Quarter Century Club and later worked with Wesley Commons. She was a member of the Matthews Heights Community Club and Restoration Ministries, where she was a volunteer for the Willing Workers Band Ministry and a member of the choir.
Surviving are her sons, Paul James Kelley (Alice) and Earl Eugene Kelley (Debra), both of Greenwood; sisters, Edna Culbertson of Iva and Ruby Callawn of Richmond, VA; six grandchildren; fifteen great grandchildren; and one great great grandchild.
Services will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday at the Harley Funeral Home Chape,l with the Rev. Heath Easler officiating. Interment will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
The service will be live streamed and available to view by visiting Mrs. Kelley's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where you can leave messages for the family. CDC guidelines will be followed including social distancing and masks required.
The family will receive friends before the service on Thursday from 2-3 p.m. at the funeral home.
The family members are at their respective homes.