Florie Bell Edwards, 87, of 118 Empire Circle, Greenwood, widow of E. Edwards, entered into eternal rest on August 29, 2021 at Greer Health and Rehab in Greer, SC. Born in St. George County, SC, August 19, 1934, she was a daughter of the late Oscar Barton and Mary Willingham Barton. She was educated in the Dorchester County school system and a graduate of Claflin College.
She is survived by two sons, Bruce (Ida) Edwards of Simpsonville, SC, and Harold (Pearl) Edwards of Columbia, SC; four grandchildren, Wesley (Felicia) Edwards, Lauryn Edwards, Bryant Edwards and Chancellor Edwards; a devoted loving sister, Ruby Barton Lemon; a dear cousin, Bernice Rollins; cherished sisters- in-law, Louvinva McGhee and Flora Burton and a host of other relatives and friends.
Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, September 4, 2021 at The Evening Star, with Rev. James McKee officiating. Public viewing will be from 1-6 p.m. Friday at Percival Tompkins Funeral Home. Please be mindful of Covid guidelines and wear a mask. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.percivaltompkinsfh.com.
The family is at their respective homes. Percival Tompkins Funeral Home is honored to serve the Edwards family.